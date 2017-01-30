See which celebrities are joining the fight against Trump's ban

Celebrities have come together to join a fresh round of protests across the US, after Donald Trump signed an executive order banning all immigration of citizens from seven majority Muslim countries.

Days after the enormous turn-out for the global Women’s Marches, thousands took to the streets again in a new wave of outrage.

And while not everybody could join in the protest marches themselves, they made their positions pretty clear on social media with the hashtage #NoBanNoWall.

Bella and Gigi Hadid:

The supermodel supersisters led the way on the streets of NYC.

Diane Kruger:

The star called on all her followers to “stand up” for the cause.

January Jones:

The Mad Men star shared a heartfelt statement, warning of the dangers that Trump’s move could bring in the long run.

Rose McGowan:

The actress did her bit by providing power supplies to the LAX protest.

Rihanna:

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

Rihanna shared her disgust over Instagram and Twitter while campaigning in Malawi.

Michael Moore:

The producer apologised on behalf of “millions of Americans” to those who would suffer from Trump’s order.

Selena Gomez:

The actress shared Ashton Kutcher’s impassioned speech at the SAG Awards.