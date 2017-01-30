Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

See which celebrities are joining the fight against Trump's ban

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 02:46 pm

Celebrities have come together to join a fresh round of protests across the US, after Donald Trump signed an executive order banning all immigration of citizens from seven majority Muslim countries.

Days after the enormous turn-out for the global Women’s Marches, thousands took to the streets again in a new wave of outrage.

And while not everybody could join in the protest marches themselves, they made their positions pretty clear on social media with the hashtage #NoBanNoWall.

Bella and Gigi Hadid:

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

The supermodel supersisters led the way on the streets of NYC.

Diane Kruger:

Stand up for our brothers and sisters #nobannowall🗽#imaproudimmigrantnewyorker

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

Stand up !!! #nobannowall

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

The star called on all her followers to “stand up” for the cause.

January Jones:

The Mad Men star shared a heartfelt statement, warning of the dangers that Trump’s move could bring in the long run.

Rose McGowan:

The actress did her bit by providing power supplies to the LAX protest.

Rihanna:

the face you make when you screaming in an empty room

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna shared her disgust over Instagram and Twitter while campaigning in Malawi.

Michael Moore:

The producer apologised on behalf of “millions of Americans” to those who would suffer from Trump’s order.

Selena Gomez:

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

The actress shared Ashton Kutcher’s impassioned speech at the SAG Awards.

