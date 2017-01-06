Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

See the first images of Paul Rudd and Alexander Skarsgard in Duncan Jones's new Netflix sci-fi thriller

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 03:34 pm

Alexander Skarsgard takes on the role of a mute bartender in the first pictures from Duncan Jones’s new sci-fi drama.

The Netflix project, called Mute, will take audiences to a futuristic Berlin.

Alexander Skarsgard in Mute (Netflix)
Alexander plays Leo, a bartender living in the pulsing city, who was left mute after a childhood accident.

The only good thing in his life is his beautiful girlfriend Naadirah, played by Seyneb Saleh.

When she vanishes without a trace, Leo’s search for her takes him deep into the city’s seedy underbelly where pair of wise-cracking American surgeons played by Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux are the only recurring clue.

Justin Theroux in an impressive wig (Netflix)
Leo is forced to take on this teeming underworld in order to find his love.

The film will be available on Netflix later this year.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Alexander Skarsgard, Justin Theroux, Mute, Netflix, Paul Rudd,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

CBB's Ray J: Kim Kardashian and I were both cheaters

The Last Shadow Puppets' Everything You've Come To Expect named Best Art Vinyl of 2016

Viola Davis gets 2017's first Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

CBB viewers are feeling the love for Ray J


Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Best foot forward for Des Bishop in 'Dancing with the Stars'

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 