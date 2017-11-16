Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

See the first image and title for the Fantastic Beasts sequel

Thursday, November 16, 2017

A title and first-look teaser have been unveiled for the hotly anticipated sequel to Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald will come to screens in one year, on November 16 2018.

The fresh moving image features a first glimpse of Jude Law in character as a young Albus Dumbledore, alongside Eddie Redmayne as magical creature enthusiast Newt Scamander.

Johnny Depp will reprise his role as white-haired evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, following his cameo appearance in the finale of the first film.

Ezra Miller returns as disturbed child Credence Barebone, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski and Carmen Ejogo as Seraphina Picquery.

Next year’s film will also see Zoe Kravitz appear as the mysterious Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander.

The movie is penned by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, following on from her screenwriting debut on Fantastic Beasts last year, and is again directed by David Yates.

Eddie Redmayne and JK Rowling attending the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them premiere in London (Ian West/PA)
Speaking at a fan event to launch the first Fantastic Beasts movie in London last year, Rowling said she had already planned scripts for at least three further instalments in the series, following the second film.


