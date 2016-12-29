Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

See the eye-popping new photos of the Celeb Big Brother house

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 11:45 am

Mind your peepers, as the new pictures of the Celebrity Big Brother house are packed with more eye-popping colour than your retinas may be able to handle.

The images, released on Thursday, reveal a pop art-style makeover in bright block shades across the whole house.

We’re talking Andy Warhol-inspired bathroom walls…

The rubber ducks you wish you had in your tub (Channel 5/PA)
And Roy Lichtenstein-themed cushions and bedding…

Whatever you do in bed – she’s watching you! (Channel 5/PA)
With every inch of the rest of the house dazzling in loud and proud primaries, the new series promises to be a feast for the eyes, both for housemates and viewers.

Even the crockery is colourful! (Channel 5/PA)
Returning to Channel 5 on January 3, the series will see a selection of familiar All Stars join the house with new celebrity stars.

They will be welcomed at the live launch by presenter Emma Willis from 9pm.

