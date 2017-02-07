See the cute moment the Stranger Things kids spot their new ad during the Super Bowl

The young cast of Stranger Things may be big stars now, but they still have moments where they need to pinch themselves to check that it’s real.

One of those moments came during the Super Bowl, when the Netflix series ran a trailer for season two of its supernatural drama – and the kids from the show could not believe what they were seeing.

Stranger Things won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP) Noah Schnapp, who plays missing boy Will Byers, posted a video of the moment the ad came up to his Instagram, showing their excitement at being a part of one of the biggest TV events in the US calendar.

He captioned it: “Fun video of us seeing the S2 teaser!!!”

Fun video of us seeing the S2 teaser!!! Link in bio! Go check it out! #season2 #spoileralert? #strangerthings A video posted by 🌍Noah Schnapp🎥 (@noahschnapp) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

Unfortunately, it looks like we have a long wait yet to see the next series as the Netflix trailer says Halloween 2017, but in the meantime here’s that Super Bowl preview to give you an idea of what’s to come.

And if Noah and pals’ reaction is anything to go by, it’ll definitely be worth the wait.