See the brand new trailer for the third and final series of Broadchurch

Monday, January 30, 2017

It’s nearly here… the third and last series of Broadchurch is on its way and the trailer has finally arrived.

Featuring a shot of the towering Dorset cliffs, the 30-second clip welcomes back Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan and Arthur Darvill, as well as lead stars Olivia Colman and David Tennant.

The formidable detective duo Hardy and Miller will return to screens as they take on a new crime story, kicking off with a sexual assault at a party.

And fans are already on the edge of their seats…

The latest series will be an especially momentous one, marking the last under creator Chris Chibnall as he turns his attention to taking on the Doctor Who baton from Steven Moffat.

Viewers can expect to see some new celebrity faces on the show, with Lenny Henry, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Sarah Parish and Georgina Campbell set to appear.

