See Ryan Reynolds' photo of Wolverine, Bond and Deadpool hanging out

It’s almost too much for our tiny non-superhero, non-spy brains to process.

Wolverine, Bond and Deadpool hung out together and sat within inches of each other and Ryan Reynolds Instagrammed a photo of it. OMG. 2017 is officially better than 2016.

Ryan Reynolds has something up his sleeve involving Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) It’s not the current Bond – Pierce Brosnan, 63, joined Hugh Jackman, 48, and Ryan for the photo – but we cannot wait to find out what reason the trio had to hook up.

Ryan, 40, captioned the photo, which sees them in a “hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil” pose: “Wolvie. Bond. Wade.”

Wolvie. Bond. Wade. A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:03am PST

But what does it all mean? Is Pierce about to join the Marvel universe? Is he coaching his A-list pals for a future shot at 007?

There’s not much to go on but, in our minds, we’re already working out the most amazing plot for Deadpool 2 that manages to tie in all three of them.