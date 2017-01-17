Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

See Ryan Reynolds' photo of Wolverine, Bond and Deadpool hanging out

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 02:48 pm

It’s almost too much for our tiny non-superhero, non-spy brains to process.

Wolverine, Bond and Deadpool hung out together and sat within inches of each other and Ryan Reynolds Instagrammed a photo of it. OMG. 2017 is officially better than 2016.

Ryan Reynolds has something up his sleeve involving Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
It’s not the current Bond – Pierce Brosnan, 63, joined Hugh Jackman, 48, and Ryan for the photo – but we cannot wait to find out what reason the trio had to hook up.

Ryan, 40, captioned the photo, which sees them in a “hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil” pose: “Wolvie. Bond. Wade.”

Wolvie. Bond. Wade.

A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

But what does it all mean? Is Pierce about to join the Marvel universe? Is he coaching his A-list pals for a future shot at 007?

There’s not much to go on but, in our minds, we’re already working out the most amazing plot for Deadpool 2 that manages to tie in all three of them.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Bond, Deadpool, Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan, Ryan Reynolds, Wolverine,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Denise Welch reveals son's ode to postnatal depression

Maisie Williams joins British A-list in Aardman movie

Get a first look at the Meat Loaf musical

New BBC board boss does not want to see a Bake Off remake


Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Dennis Quaid braves the elements to join Fortitude

Taking a closer look at Ireland's buzzards

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 