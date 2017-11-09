Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

See Jodie Whittaker in full costume as the new Doctor Who

Thursday, November 09, 2017 - 01:38 pm

A first image has been unveiled of Jodie Whittaker in full costume as the incoming Doctor Who.

It shows her in blue cropped trousers with yellow braces, a long trench coat and brown boots, with the famous Tardis in the background.

The picture comes as anticipation grows for her debut as the 13th, and first female, Time Lord.

Jodie Whittaker (BBC/PA)
The actress will appear in a 10-week series on BBC One alongside companions played by Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

The picture is released a day after Christopher Eccleston, who portrayed the Doctor when the programme made its 2005 revival, publicly lauded the new casting choice.

The 53-year-old told ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday: “It had to change. God knows how much money it makes for the BBC – they needed to reinvent it, and they could not have chosen somebody better.”


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentTVUKShowbizDoctorUKBBC One

