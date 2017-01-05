Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

See how Sarah Jessica Parker survived getting stuck in a lift

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 12:32 pm

Stop everything, Sarah Jessica Parker got stuck in a lift!

But it’s ok, she’s alright – or at least that’s what her Instagram video would suggest.

The Sex And The City star posted a clip of her ordeal on the social media site, showing the fingers of brave people to try to wrestle the door open.

Enjoy Everyone so nice and helpful. X, sj

A video posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

After spending more than 12 minutes stuck in the box she assured her fans that everyone was being “very helpful” and none of the elevator victims were “panicked.”

In fact, it sounds like she was having a pretty great time as she told viewers: “We have food, water, charged phones, excellent company, we’ve met new people…but we do have to be somewhere in 45 minutes.”

So there’s the moral to this story, folks: never enter a lift without a fully charged mobile and an emergency kit of supplies. SJP can confirm.

