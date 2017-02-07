See Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Denzel Washington made out of sweets

How many sweets does it take to make Emma Stone’s face?

Enough to leave you feeling pretty sick by the end of La La Land, it seems.

Cineworld has commissioned some food art of this awards season’s biggest stars and used up enough sweet snacks to feed an entire cinema.

La La Land stars Ryan and Emma have swept the award nominations (Matt Crossick/PA) Food artist Prudence Staite made portraits of Emma, her musical co-star Ryan Gosling and Fences actor Denzel Washington.

This picture of Emma, whom 26% of Cineworld Unlimited Card members voted as their top choice for leading actress at the Baftas, is made of 6kg of sweet and salt popcorn, 90 jelly blackberries, 350 milk chocolate raisins, 220 chocolate toffees and 120 chocolate honeycomb pieces.

Emma looks sweet in chocolate (Cineworld) With 21% of card members voting to see Ryan as the Baftas leading actor, the cinema chain decided he deserved a portrait, too.

Here he is looking good enough to eat made out of 6kg of sweet and salt popcorn, 74 jelly blackberries, 358 milk chocolate raisins, 255 chocolate toffees and 80 chocolate honeycomb pieces.

Ryan looks yummy in popcorn (Cineworld) Film fans don’t always think that the judging panel gets it right – 37% of those who gave their opinion in the Cineworld vote believed that Denzel should have been up for Bafta leading actor for his role in Fences.

Take a look at the star recreated in 6kg of sweet and salt popcorn, 283 jelly blackberries, 312 milk chocolate raisins, 160 chocolate toffees and 90 chocolate honeycomb pieces.