See Emma Bunton at Geri Horner's baby shower

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 10:43 pm

Geri Horner has shared some snaps from her baby shower that show friendship never ends.

That’s because one of the women celebrating with her was Spice Girls co-star Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice.

The pair, seen here with Victoria Beckham, are close friends (Ian West/PA)
Geri is currently pregnant with her second child, her first with Christian Horner, and already has a daughter from a previous relationship, Bluebell.

She shared photos from the party on Instagram captioned: “My lovely friend Yassmin threw me a Baby shower xx”

My lovely friend Yassmin threw me a Baby shower xx 😘

A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on

The star also showed off a smaller group photo of her and Emma with two more friends and two babies as they celebrated her impending arrival.

@sallywood1 @emmaleebunton - girl time 🤗

A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on

Could a godmother role be on the cards for Emma?

