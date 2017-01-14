See Emma Bunton at Geri Horner's baby shower

Geri Horner has shared some snaps from her baby shower that show friendship never ends.
That’s because one of the women celebrating with her was Spice Girls co-star Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice.
Geri is currently pregnant with her second child, her first with Christian Horner, and already has a daughter from a previous relationship, Bluebell.
She shared photos from the party on Instagram captioned: “My lovely friend Yassmin threw me a Baby shower xx”
The star also showed off a smaller group photo of her and Emma with two more friends and two babies as they celebrated her impending arrival.
Could a godmother role be on the cards for Emma?