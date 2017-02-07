See David Attenborough in planet-saving song's music video

David Attenborough is a music video star at the age of 90, appearing for a charity single to raise awareness about saving the natural world.

The broadcaster and naturalist, famed for his work on BBC series such as Planet Earth and Life, stars in the video for I Will Fight, an upcoming single from composer Sarah Class to promote the work of the World Land Trust, of which he is a patron.

It features David speaking at the start and end of the song, with the rest of the video showing scenes of wildlife including apes, lions, giraffes and bears losing their habitat to land clearance.

Sarah and David have collaborated on the music video (PA) David has previously lent his voice to a music video when he was a guest on Greg James’s BBC Radio 1 show in November 2015 and was asked to narrate an introduction to the opening scenes of Adele’s track Hello.

In the World Land Trust video, David says: “We are totally dependent upon the natural world for every mouthful of food we eat, for every breath of air we take and for most of the things that most of us think make life worth living, and if we’re going to secure them, we must fight for them.

“If we’re really going to save the animals and plants that give us so much joy, we need to give them land – great areas of land.”

At the end of the video, he calls for people to support the charity: “One shaft of light and hope in looking ahead at what’s going to happen is, in my view, what you see when you see the history of our World Land Trust.

“One of the most effective ways of securing land for the natural world is to help the World Land Trust buy it.”

Sarah, who sings about saving the natural homes of the wildlife in her video, is no stranger to working with David – she composed music for the BBC series Madagascar and Africa which he narrated, and was subsequently Emmy nominated for outstanding individual achievement in music and sound in 2012 and 2014.

:: I Will Fight is due to be released on March 10.