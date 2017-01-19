Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

See a world-weary Wolverine in the latest trailer for Logan

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 02:40 pm

The first trailer for Logan had fans taking some very deep breaths as they were treated to a preview of a violent and adult X-Men story, and the second one has added to the excitement even more.

In the new film, Logan is caring for an ailing Professor X on the Mexican border, but his attempts to hide from the world are thrown into chaos when a young mutant arrives.

Hugh Jackman teased the release of the new trailer on Twitter, sparking a frenzy of excitement.

Logan is released in the UK on March 1.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Hugh Jackman, Logan, Wolverine, X-Men,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Wicked returns to Dublin

An ice cream topped with a drone is on the Fourth Plinth shortlist

Netflix shows no sign of slowing down with the trailer for new sci-fi movie The Discovery

John Legend and Ariana Grande will perform the title track for Beauty And The Beast


Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 