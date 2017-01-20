Scottish comedian Limmy 'reported to FBI' over Trump assassination joke

Glaswegian comedian Limmy, purveyor of dark humour, has been “reported to the FBI” after making an assassination joke about Trump’s inauguration.
Looking forward to Trump's assassi... inauguration.— Limmy (@DaftLimmy) January 19, 2017
As soon as the in-jest tweet was posted to his 263,000 followers he was flooded with furious replies from Trump supporters.
@DaftLimmy . Dude. You even look INSANE. You are so done. Threats to a POTUS are a felony. #Reported @FBI @SecretService— DeplorableRox&Roll (@roxyloveslucy) January 19, 2017
@DaftLimmy How many drugs you got flowing through you? #BRAINWASHED Chemical slave. Your future is not looking good.— And Justice For All (@wefightbacknow) January 19, 2017
And, naturally, as ever, Limmy’s responses were on point.
Does my bum look big in this? pic.twitter.com/o28ez44ybB— Limmy (@DaftLimmy) January 20, 2017
@TheEveningTimes @DaftLimmy getting woken up at 3am being accused of an assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/DGJQ21gqqO— Your Valentine (@__Beano__) January 20, 2017
Tons of offended right wingers in my mentions, trying to grass me into the FBI, haha.— Limmy (@DaftLimmy) January 19, 2017
My da just phoned me, asking if somebody's having him on, cos they told him I was in the papers, "something about the FBI"
😂— Limmy (@DaftLimmy) January 20, 2017