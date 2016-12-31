Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Scarlett Moffatt's living conditions are almost as bad as the jungle

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 03:23 pm

She was crowned queen of the jungle, but Scarlett Moffatt isn’t living in luxury.

The Gogglebox and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! star has just moved to London.

But she has grumbled that even her basic needs – heating and a working fridge – aren’t being catered for.

Scarlett Moffatt (ITV/REX/Shutterstock)
Scarlett, 26, was initially excited about moving to the capital:

But she later told her followers that things weren’t looking so rosy.

And she added that it was so cold in her house she feels like she is “living in Lapland”.

Scarlett, who has been tipped as a potential host of the new Bake Off when it moves to Channel 4, added of her requests for working central heating and a fridge: “I don’t want a lot in life”.

