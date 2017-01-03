Scarlett Moffatt reveals the moment that triggered her major weight loss mission

Queen of the I’m A Celeb jungle, Scarlett Moffatt, has revealed it took a serious health scare to motivate her into losing more than three stone.

The 26-year-old said it was the moment her doctor called her “obese” and warned her of the risk of diabetes – after she kept waking up with back pain and headaches – that she knew it was time for a change.

Although, she admitted to Heat magazine, the loyalty Christmas card she got from her local Greggs bakery should have been the first turning point.

How I feel getting tweets & instas of people loving my DVD! Let's make 2017 a super one. Scarlett's SUPER slim me is out in stores & Amazon now (link in bio) 💪🏽 #motivation #weightloss #2017 #fitness A video posted by S C A R L E T T 👽 (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jan 2, 2017 at 9:46am PST

But now, the magazine has included her in its list of fittest celebrities of the year after she kicked her habit of eating chips and ice cream (together) and started a regime of healthy eating and intense gym sessions.

“I’m happier now,” she said. “It’s such a nice feeling to have so much more energy.

“Now, I wake up in the morning without any aches and pains. I’ve lost 7ins off my boobs. I was a J-cup, but now I’m a DD.”

But as well as just feeling physically healthier, the transition has been an emotional one for Scarlett…

2017 the year of strong women 💪🏽 let's motivate each other. My DVD Scarlett's SUPER slim me is out in stores now or you can get it on Amazon too (link in bio) #weightloss #strong #fit #motivation #newyear A photo posted by S C A R L E T T 👽 (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:02am PST

Known for her positive motivation of her jungle campmates and her quick-witted confidence as one of the Gogglebox crew, she revealed: “I think it’s really sad that at my age I never had a style.

“I just bought clothes that covered me up. I couldn’t shop at Topshop, I didn’t fit into anything.

“I used to have massive hair extensions to hide my body. Now, I love wearing my hair up and I can take selfies.

“I never took full-length mirror shots before. I never thought I’d feel so good about going into a shop, picking up something and actually wearing it.

“I’ve lost 3st 4lb, and that’s roughly what my three-year-old cousin Noah weighs… It’s like I’ve been piggy-backing Noah for years and I’ve just dropped him off at school.”

Her impressive weight loss, she explained, is due to regular sessions of HIIT (high impact intensity training) and eating in moderation – except for her occasional favourite treat, a doner kebab after a night out.

She has now released her own workout DVD, Scarlett’s SuperSlim Me Plan, for fans who want to follow in her footsteps.

Read the full interview and 2017 Fit List in Heat, out now.