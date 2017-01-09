Scarlett Moffatt confirms Saturday Night Takeaway role

Scarlett Moffatt has confirmed she’s landed a role on Saturday Night Takeaway.

The I’m A Celebrity queen will help the show’s hosts Ant and Dec when it returns later this year.

“I think they are going to be my new friends!, she said of the I’m A Celebrity hosts.

Ant and Dec (Dominic Lipinski/PA) “They are like my absolute heroes, so to be working with them… I don’t actually know my role yet, I know it’s a new role, but I don’t think anyone’s decided what I’m doing yet… but I’m on board!,” she told This Morning.

EXCLUSIVE: She's your Queen of the Jungle and now @ScarlettMoffatt chats to us about her incredible weight-loss and plans for the future pic.twitter.com/FFS24jcd9O — This Morning (@thismorning) January 9, 2017

Scarlett has also signed up to join forces with presenter and comedian Alan Carr as they co-host a new entertainment show, while she will also front a return of reality dating show, Streetmate.

Welcome aboard!! We're both very excited you're going to be part of @itvtakeaway 2017. We've got lots of fun stuff planned! D x https://t.co/Bvc7jSXWC8 — antanddec (@antanddec) January 9, 2017

The former Gogglebox regular said: “It’s amazing isn’t it?! It is a bit crazy.”

Streetmate, the cult classic programme of the late 1990s will see Scarlett actively go out on to the streets to seek out dates for shy, retiring singletons.

“It’s such a prestigious [show] – everyone says ‘oh I wish they’d bring it back’ and I was like ‘so do I’ and to be asked to be the new host, and I get to chat to randomers which is my favourite thing in the world, and I love a love story!,” she said.