Scarlett Moffatt and 8 other amazing celebrity transformations

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll be fully aware of Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt’s amazing transformation.

The TV star, who recently won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, has shed over three stone in the space of about six months and is now looking remarkably trim.

The 26-year-old – who has released a fitness DVD to help others shift the pounds – said she is amazed at her post-weight loss physique, and has even seen her FEET slim down.

Scarlett Moffatt (Ian West/PA) She told the MailOnline: “I’ve dropped a shoe size and grown an inch. Can you believe that I’ve lost weight off my feet? It’s funny when I look at old Gogglebox shows now, all I can see is these big feet.”

Scarlett has lost a total of three stone and four pounds in recent months, shedding an impressive seven and a half pounds in the first week in 2016 when kick-starting her fitness and diet regime.

During a recent appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Scarlett revealed how being told by her doctor that she was obese caused her drastic lifestyle overhaul.

Another number worth mentioning: the petite star has gone from a size 18 to a size EIGHT.

She’s been making sure to show off her new figure on social media in recent weeks in order to help others feel inspired.

But she’s not the only star to have achieved their weight loss goals: check out these nine other personalities who have undergone massive transformations…

1. Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe, once known as “the fat one” in the Kardashian family, has done a complete 180 and is now possibly one of the fittest celebrities out there.

The 32-year-old reality TV star has dropped around 40lb over the last year or so, following the breakdown of her relationship with Lamar Odom.

It’s all down to a strict healthy diet and gruelling exercise regime with the help of celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson… and she looks incredible.

Khloe calls her enviable new physique her “revenge body”, a term she has now turned into a TV show of the same name, in which she mentors people wishing to lose weight after break-ups.

2. John Goodman.

The Hollywood star, 64, has lost over 100lb – just over 7 stone – in recent years due to cutting out the booze and working out regularly.

In an interview with ABC last year, he said: “I just stopped eating all the time.

John Goodman (PA) “I’d have a handful of food and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically. In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits.

“Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ’cause work is very draining.”

3. Lisa Riley.

Former Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley has lost a whopping 10 stone in weight, and she is literally half the woman she was before.

Lisa Riley (Dominic Lipinski/PA and Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock) The 40-year-old TV favourite is now around 11 stone after tipping the scales at 21 stone, and feels better than ever, although she recently said she is battling with her reflection due to excess skin.

She attributes her weight loss to smaller portions, cutting carbs and alcohol and exercising regularly, and is a huge fan of Zumba classes.

4. Jennifer Hudson.

Jennifer used popular diet plan Weight Watchers – which she later became the face of – to lose weight several years ago.

The singer and Oscar-winning actress – who is now a coach on The Voice UK – lost an amazing 80lb and dropped five dress sizes in the space of four years while on the regime, which requires people to count food points in order to reach a healthy weight.

Jennifer Hudson (Anthony Harvey/PA and Ian West/PA) In 2014, Jennifer, 35, parted ways with the brand but described the partnership as “life changing”.

She said: “I am grateful for what I have learned throughout the process and will always take it with me.”

5. Christina Aguilera.

Christina, 36, rose to fame in the late 1990s and was always slim, but in recent years she has seen her weight fluctuate several times.

Christina Aguilera (Tim Ireland/PA and Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) However, in 2013, the pop princess is reported to have shed up to 35lb and then lost weight again after the 2014 birth of her second child, daughter Summer Rain.

At the time, she shunned rumours of weight loss surgery and said her slim figure was down to a low carb diet consisting of lean proteins and healthy snacks.

6. Sam Smith.

Singer Sam, 24, stunned everyone when he dropped weight super-fast over a year ago. His transformation was mainly down to “not eating like a pig anymore” but he also credited Eat. Nourish. Glow. author Amelia Freer with his overhaul.

Sam Smith (Yui Mok and Ian West/PA) Nutritionist Amelia helped the Oscar-winner shed 14lb in just 14 days back in 2015 with her healthy eating regime, which she says is down to how you approach food mentally rather than counting calories.

Two years on, the slimline singer has kept the weight off and looks as good as ever.

7. Melissa McCarthy.

Bridesmaids actress Melissa, 46, revealed her impressive weight loss a couple of years ago – around 75lb in total (over FIVE stone!) – was down to stopping putting so much focus on it. It’s as simple as that.

The Hollywood favourite said, in a 2015 interview with CBS: “I truly stopped worrying about it.

Melissa McCarthy (Ian West/PA) “I stopped over-analysing, over-thinking, over-doing anything.

“I kinda went back to when I was pregnant and I just stopped constantly being worried about it and I think there’s something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked. I could’ve figured that out before 44, but whatever.”

8. Chloe Madeley.

Chloe, the daughter of former This Morning duo Richard and Judy, has long been documenting her fantastic physical overhaul.

The 29-year-old reality star was never overweight, but she has completely transformed herself into a health and fitness behemoth on social media and frequently shows off her impeccable abs, biceps and hamstrings to her 130,000 Instagram followers.

Chloe Madeley (PA)

She’s the owner of her own fitness website and app, too, and uses herself as a motivational tool. For Chloe, it’s not about weight loss, but more about lean gains and earning a toned physique. She’s barely recognisable from her younger days!