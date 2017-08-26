Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Sarah Harding is crowned winner of CBB 2017

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 07:14 am

Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding was crowned winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2017 as the public vote closed for the last time during Friday night’s live final.

Harding was last to leave the Channel 5 house after narrowly beating singer Amelia Lily, with Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson coming in third.

Viewers were thrilled with the result at the end of the extra-length showdown, despite Harding’s series of dramatic antics throughout the show.

The last three weeks have seen her go through tearful breakdowns and furious rants – the most notable of which was aimed at housemate Chad Johnson before the clash bloomed into romance.

One fan tweeted the victorious star: “@SarahNHarding well deserved win, I am a big @realChadJohnson fan but you and him together have made this the best CBB ever #CBB.”

Another added: “Yes Yes Sarah won Big brother well done girl u deserve this xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.”

Earlier on in the show, Jemma Lucy and Johnson were given the boot in fifth and sixth place, followed by Most Haunted’s Derek Acorah in fourth.

Lily was praised by presenter Emma Willis for not receiving a single eviction nomination throughout her time on the show and for the way she handled things with Thompson when he turned her down.


KEYWORDS Entertainment, UK, TV, Showbiz, CBB, UK, Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5, Sarah Harding, story, composite,

