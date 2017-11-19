Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Saoirse Ronan set to host Irish led edition of Saturday Night Live

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 12:46 pm

Irish star Saoirse Ronan is set to host the prestigious American sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

The actress will open the December 2 edition of the show which is traditionally hosted by a celebrity guest.

The news was confirmed in a tweet from the SNL account and it will be Ronan's first time hosting the long running show.

U2 will complete an Irish led line-up of guests where the band will be promoting their new album Songs of Experience.

The Irish rockers have previously appeared on SNL three times, most recently in 2009.


