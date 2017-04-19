Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Saoirse Ronan pranks Ed Sheeran by giving him a tattoo saying 'Galway GRILL'

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 10:28 am

Ed Sheeran has revealed he has been left with a misspelled tattoo saying “Galway grill”.

The singer-songwriter, 26, wanted to be inked with the name of his single Galway Girl but fell victim to a prankster, reportedly our very own Saoirse Ronan.

Sheeran and Ronan filmed a music video for the track together in Galway, last week.

He told fans at his show in Glasgow on Sunday: “When we were filming it, I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying Galway Girl.

“It actually says Galway Grill. G-r-i-l-l.”

Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran said he was proud of the culprit and bragged it was the kind of antics he would get up to.

“Like, full on, she really took the piss out of me with this one,” he said.

“I’m actually kind of proud of her. It’s the kind of thing that I would do.”

