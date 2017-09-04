Sam Smith announces title of new single to be released on Friday

Sam Smith has revealed the name of his new single to be released this week is Too Good At Goodbyes.

The Stay With Me singer teased fans last week by posting a series of cryptic announcements on his social media platforms.

On Friday he posted a picture with his face and the date September 8 on it to his more than 7 million Instagram followers.

Alongside the picture, which also featured the logo of music streaming service Spotify, he wrote: “Morning London x”.

This was followed up with posts of announcements in Los Angeles and New York over the weekend.

His debut album In The Lonely Hour was released in 2014 and spent eight weeks at number one.

Smith, 25, reassured his fans that new music was forthcoming with an emotional post last Thursday, writing on Instagram that “the wait is nearly over”.

He started his message by thanking his fans, adding: “Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind and write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

He continued: “I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn’t gone by when I haven’t been looking at all your comments and dreaming of singing with you all again.

“The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul & heart into this record.”

He ended the message promising fans he would see them “in the not so distant future”.

Sam Smith is making his return to music after two years (PA)

His music has previously dominated singles charts, namely his songs Money On My Mind (2014), his 2015 collaboration with John Legend, Lay Me Down, and, in the same year, his last hit the Bond theme for Spectre entitled Writing’s On The Wall.

The Londoner won best original song for Writing’s On The Wall, which was co-written with fellow Briton Jimmy Napes, at the 2016 Academy Awards.