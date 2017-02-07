Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Salman Rushdie to explore US political scene in new novel

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 03:43 pm

Salman Rushdie is to release a new novel set against the backdrop of the American cultural and political landscape in the years since Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

The Booker Prize-winning author’s book The Golden House features “a ruthlessly ambitious, narcissistic, media-savvy villain sporting make-up and coloured hair”.

It follows several characters including a young film-maker who learns how to become a man after getting involved with a secretive, tragic family.

Salman Rushdie (Ian Nicholson/PA)
The modern-day thriller will be published by Jonathan Cape in September.

Michal Shavit, publishing director at Jonathan Cape, said: “In a new world order of alternative truths, Salman Rushdie has written the ultimate novel about identity, truth, terror and lies.

“A brilliant, heartbreaking, realist novel that is not only uncannily prescient but shows one of the world’s greatest storytellers working at the height of his powers.”

Salman Rushie (Adam Butler/PA)
Salman’s previous work includes his 1981 Booker Prize winner Midnight’s Children, controversial novel The Satanic Verses and his 2012 autobiography Joseph Anton: A Memoir.

The 68-year-old’s last novel was 2015′s Two Years Eight Months And Twenty-Eight Nights.

