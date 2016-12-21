Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Saara Aalto follows in Matt Terry's footsteps with record deal

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 11:48 am

X Factor finalist Saara Aalto has revealed that she has signed a record deal with both Sony Music UK and Finland and is preparing to release a global album.

In a Facebook Live Q&A session, hosted by Dan Wootton, she described her upcoming music as “epic love pop” and said she “can’t wait to go back to work after Christmas”.

The new deal will see her follow in the footsteps of competition winner Matt Terry, who also signed with the UK label after his victory.

Saara’s audition just a few months ago (Syco/Thames TV/PA)
According to The Sun, the album will even feature a collaboration with Sia, who she previously said she would love to duet with.

In an interview in her hometown of Helsinki, Finland, she told the paper: “I’m now working with some of the best songwriters in the world and Sia has written a song that has been given to me.”

Her comments came hours after she was swamped by fans at their airport on her return home for the Christmas break.

Speaking about her other hopes and dreams for the future, as she embarks on a professional solo career, she told Q&A listeners that she would love to play the role of Elphaba in the stage musical Wicked, and have her own show in Las Vegas.

Answering Christmas-inspired questions from her fans, she also confessed that X Factor judge Simon Cowell was the biggest behind-the-scenes Grinch, while 5 After Midnight deserved coal in their stocking for singing late into the night during the show.

She also braved her cold to give her fans a special treat – a snipped of her rendition of Frozen’s Let It Go, which she sings in 15 languages.

