Rylan Clark-Neal to take on new TV show with a Russian twist...

Presenter Rylan Neal-Clark is set to host a bizarre new game show, with a specifically Russian theme.

According to ITV, which has already commissioned 20 episodes of the show, Babushka will see contestants crack their way through a series of eight giant Russian dolls to tot up a cash prize of up to £44,000.

But the suspense will build as, each time they open an empty doll, they lose all the accumulated money.

ITV Daytime revealed Rylan’s latest role as he gave it a mention himself on This Morning on Monday. And after another weekend of hosting the after-show gossip surrounding the intensifying CBB drama, we’re guessing his new job will provide some light-hearted relief… even though it’s hard to picture where the inspiration came from for this one!

The creators described the show’s premise as a “thrilling combination of knowledge, strategy and pure luck”.

Gary Chippington, head of entertainment at the show’s creators, STV Productions, said: “Like all the best formats, Babushka is simple, addictive and slightly unhinged, and we’re really excited to be working with ITV to bring this to their audience.

“Contestants and viewers are going to be gripped as the Babushka dolls reveal some fantastic prizes.”