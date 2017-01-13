Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ryan Reynolds named 2017 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 05:23 pm

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has been named Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding student theatrical group.

The group said in a statement it is “proud to honour such a talented and diverse actor, whose seamless transition across multiple genres captures audiences and keeps them coming back to see what’s next.”

In keeping with tradition, the actor who played the title role in 2016′s Deadpool will be roasted by the student group before getting his pudding pot on Feb 3.

Hasty Pudding bills itself as the nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organisation that traces its roots to 1795.

Last year’s Man of the Year was Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Previous winners include Bob Hope, Warren Beatty and Robin Williams.

The 2017 Woman of the Year hasn’t yet been announced.

