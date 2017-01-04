Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ryan Reynolds: My wife Blake keeps me sane

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 01:58 pm

Ryan Reynolds has said his wife Blake Lively keeps him “sane” amidst the pressures of Hollywood.

The actor said he has always been an anxious person, but that his nerves stepped up a notch when he was making his film Deadpool as he was worried he would let his fans down.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively (Chris Pizzello AP/PA)
He told Variety that it was Blake, his wife of four years, who helped him to settle down.

“By the time we were in post, we’d been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it,” he said.

“The expectations were eating me alive.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively (Andrew Harnik/AP/PA)
Ryan, who has two daughters with his wife, went on: “Blake helped me through that.

“I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.”

The actor, who has been nominated for a Golden Globe for the comic book movie, said he battled anxiety as a child.

He said: “I have three older brothers. Our father was tough. He wasn’t easy on anyone. And he wasn’t easy on himself.

“I think the anxiety might have started there, trying ?to find ways to control others by trying to control myself.

“At the time, I never recognised that. I was just a twitchy kid.”

