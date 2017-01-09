Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield steal a kiss in Golden Globes prank

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 10:59 am

Ryan Reynolds had a big consolation prize when Ryan Gosling beat him to a Golden Globe – a smooch with Andrew Garfield.

Both Ryans were nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the event.

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globes (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
When Ryan Gosling clinched the award for La La Land, and walked up to the stage to collect his trophy, Andrew and Canadian Ryan lent in at their table for a comedy kiss.

Andrew’s ex-flame Emma Stone, who is Ryan Gosling’s co-star in La La Land, couldn’t believe her ears when she was told what happened.

“What?” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“They did not kiss each other! They did?!”

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively, who was sitting next to her husband, laughed uproariously at the kiss.

And fans loved it, calling the smooch the biggest moment of this year’s ceremony.

Well it made our day.

