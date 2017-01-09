Ryan Gosling's emotional speech for his 'sweetheart' Eva Mendes will make you weep

Ryan Gosling paid tribute to his “sweetheart” Eva Mendes on stage at the Golden Globes and dedicated his award to the actress’s late brother.

Ryan won the best actor in a motion picture for a comedy or musical prize for his role as Sebastian Wilder in La La Land.

During his speech, he thanked his partner Eva for looking after their family and caring for her brother, who had fought cancer while he was filming the Damien Chazelle-directed musical film.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA) Ryan said: “There is no time to thank everyone, so I would like to try to thank one person properly.

“While I was singing and dancing and playing the piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.

“If she hadn’t taken that all on so I could have this experience, there would surely be someone else up here other than me today.”

He said: “Sweetheart, thank you, to my daughters Amada and Esmeralda, I love you.

“And if I may, I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother Juan Carlos Mendes.”

During his speech he also joked that he was mistaken for Ryan Reynolds, who was nominated in the best actor category for his role in Deadpool.

He said the award belongs to his co-star Emma Stone and Damien, and that he would “chop it up into three pieces” for them to share.

Understandably, his emotional speech – one of the very few times he spoke publicly about his partner and their children – had viewers in tears.

Just heard Ryan Gosling's speech. I'm not crying, you're crying. #GoldenGlobes — Brianna (@HeyBriannaShea) January 9, 2017

Ryan Gosling is the best human I'm crying — meredith (@Meri_Lauren) January 9, 2017

I'm not crying at Ryan Gosling's tribute to Eva Mendes, you are.#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/coagDuEOqP — Jen (@JenKateB) January 9, 2017

My moms literally crying right now over Ryan gosling :)) — Taylor Antio (@Antio_Taylor) January 9, 2017

What a man.