Ruth Negga and Sing Street up for Empire Awards

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 11:01 am

Ireland's latest Hollywood star has added to her growing reputation with a nomination for an Empire Award.

The Limerick raised actress is up for Best Actress for her role in Loving, which she has also been nominated for an Oscar.

Negga will be up against Natalie Portman (Jackie), Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Amy Adams (Arrival) and Emma Stone (La La Land).

Sing Street, written and directed by John Carney, also gets a nomination for Best Soundtrack.

The feelgood film will face tough comepetition up against the hit film of 2017, La La Land.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story leads the nominations with nine, including Best Film, Best Director for Gareth Edwards and Best Male Newcomer for Riz Ahmed on top of the Best Actress nomination for Jones.

You can see the full list of nominees here and the Awards take place on Sunday 19 March.

