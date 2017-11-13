Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ruth Langsford: I cried all day during Strictly struggle

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 02:03 pm

Ruth Langsford has admitted there were times when she cried all day while competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Loose Women star and her professional partner Anton Du Beke got the boot from the competition on Sunday night after losing out in the dance-off to Paralympian Jonnie Peacock and his partner Oti Mabuse.

She said she felt like her fellow panellists on the chat show had been through the experience with her, telling the ITV programme: “You’ve all lived it with me.

“You see me coming in every day and (say) ‘How are you getting on?’ and I said ‘I cried all day yesterday’.

Langsford admitted she knew she was at risk of leaving the show at the weekend, saying: “The foxtrot and me didn’t get on very well. I told you ‘I’m finding the foxtrot really hard’ and then I messed up in the dance-off and made a big mistake, I laughed.”

Despite the heartbreak of leaving, the TV star said she had no regrets about doing the show.

She said: “It was such an experience, I’m so glad I said yes because when they asked me I thought ‘ooh can I fit this in with work?’

“I’m so glad I said yes, it was everything i thought it would be with bells on, it’s exciting, it’s terrifying.

“I made a great friend in Anton, he was the best best partner I could have had, he was so patient, kind and funny.

“We laughed and laughed. I wanted it to be fun because I’m not a dancer, I’ve got no experience, I thought ‘I know I’m not going to be brilliant’, but I think I did improve and I loved it.”

However, her fellow panellist Coleen Nolan said she thought Langsford has been treated unfairly by the judging panel, singling out comments made by Bruno Tonioli.

She said: “I thought they were really really particularly cruel to you this week. Some of the comments, I thought they were out of order, I didn’t think a lot of them were constructive criticism, I just thought some of them, especially Bruno’s actually, I thought was nasty.”

Langsford was comforted when she was presented with a cake from her co-stars, iced with the words: “You’re our Strictly champion.”


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentTVUKShowbizStrictlyUKAnton du Beke

More in this Section

Eamonn Holmes excited to get ‘my wife and our life back’ after Ruth Langsford exits Strictly

Shirley Ballas: There was bullying going on in the industry

Michael Bublé announces Croke Park show in 2018

Ant McPartlin is ‘feeling great’ as he arrives in Australia for I’m A Celeb


Lifestyle

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

The Islands of Ireland: Scattery Island off Kilrush Co Clare

Students learning life lessons instead of chasing points

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »