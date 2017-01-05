Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

RTÉ stars dominate Late Late Show lineup

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 12:27 pm

Amy Huberman and Neil Morrissey will join host Ryan Tubridy to chat about their hit new legal drama Striking Out when The Late Late Show returns tomorrow night.

With Dancing with the Stars launching this weekend, three contenders – Hughie Maughan, Teresa Mannion and Des Cahill – and their dancing partners will also feature.

They will be talking about how rehearsals have been going, who is discovering they've got two left feet and who is in contention to lift the glibberball trophy.

RTÉ’s US correspondent Caitriona Perry will be giving viewers an insight into what it was like to cover the Donald Trump circus, where it went wrong for Hillary Clinton, and what it means for the undocumented Irish still living there.

The Great Irish Sell Off’s Ian Kehoe will be discussing how vulture funds are quietly buying up property across the country and finding out how their actions are impacting ordinary people.

Singer Connor McKeon will pay tribute to the music icons we lost in 2016 and country music star Derek Ryan will be in studio with his latest hit.

Actor and raconteur Michael Harding, The Rubberbandits’ Blindboy Boatclub and Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope writer Stefanie Preissner are also set to appear.

