Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Rowan Atkinson: It's a shame comedy is dismissed as froth

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 01:38 pm

Actor Rowan Atkinson has said it is a “shame” comedy is dismissed as “froth” in the arts world.

The Mr Bean and Blackadder star will return to television screens on Easter Sunday in the title role as fictional French detective Jules Maigret.

Rowan Atkinson in Maigret. (Photographer: Colin Hutton.)
Rowan Atkinson in Maigret. (Photographer: Colin Hutton.)

Rowan, 62, spoke to the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine about “lightening up” the pipe-smoking character for the new film, titled Night At The Crossroads.

Talking about employing the same skills to a role, be it comic or serious, he said: “The skills I’m employing to play Maigret are exactly the same skills I use to play comedy roles.

“Yet there’s a sort of general disregard for comedy in the arts world. It’s thought to be inferior. But I think comedy is actually, generally speaking, more difficult than the serious stuff.

Mr Bean, played by Rowan Atkinson, celebrates the character's 25th anniversary on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on his trademark Mini.
Celebrating Mr Bean’s 25th anniversary in 2015 (John Stillwell/PA)

“And yet because it’s comedy it’s dismissed as froth, which is a shame.”

The new instalment of the ITV series sees Maigret investigating after the body of a diamond merchant is discovered in a car.

Rowan also recently played his famous character, the bumbling Mr Bean, in a Chinese film titled Top Funny Comedian.

“It was just a cameo appearance. I just played Mr Bean. I didn’t have to speak,” he explained.

“The good thing about Mr Bean as a character is he’s very self-contained.”

Maigret: Night At The Crossroads will be on ITV on Easter Sunday at 8pm.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Entertainment, TV, Mr Bean, Rowan Atkinson, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Watch: Here are the highlights of last night's Late Late country special

Last night's Late Late country special was full of cracking musical performances

Billy Connolly hopes Parkinson's disease medication will get him back on stage

Janet Jackson posts first photo of her baby boy on Twitter


Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Things to do with the kids this Easter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 