Rosie Webster divides viewers as she returns to Corrie after five years away

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 09:05 pm

Rosie Webster has returned to Coronation Street in an explosive storyline involving drugs.

The character, played by Helen Flanagan, returned to the cobbles with her sister Sophie (Brooke Vincent) after trying to make it as a model in the US.

But soon after arriving in Weatherfield the girls found themselves being questioned about drug smuggling. Ooooh! Has Rosie got a secret?

Well, while we wait to find out the answer to that one, viewers have been weighing in on whether they are happy or not to see Rosie after five years.

And it seems the character is some sort of TV Marmite – you love her or you hate her.

Some Corrie fans were THRILLED to see bubbly Rosie again.

But others were dismayed, labelling her “infuriating” and “annoying”.

There have even been some rather unkind comments about Helen’s acting…

Cold!

