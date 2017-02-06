Rosie Webster divides viewers as she returns to Corrie after five years away

Rosie Webster has returned to Coronation Street in an explosive storyline involving drugs.

The character, played by Helen Flanagan, returned to the cobbles with her sister Sophie (Brooke Vincent) after trying to make it as a model in the US.

But soon after arriving in Weatherfield the girls found themselves being questioned about drug smuggling. Ooooh! Has Rosie got a secret?

Well, while we wait to find out the answer to that one, viewers have been weighing in on whether they are happy or not to see Rosie after five years.

And it seems the character is some sort of TV Marmite – you love her or you hate her.

Some Corrie fans were THRILLED to see bubbly Rosie again.

Rosie Webster is a legend 😂 #Corrie — Natalie Sage (@Natanna88) February 6, 2017

But others were dismayed, labelling her “infuriating” and “annoying”.

Did Coronation Street really need to bring back the most annoying character in the history of the program, Rosie Webster? #Corrie — Lee 😃 (@Leemond) February 6, 2017

Looks like Rosie could do with a good meal ....Shepherd's pie... only been back n it 2mins & she's infuriating not missed her 1 bit #corrie — Denise Chester (@Chestikov69) February 6, 2017

There have even been some rather unkind comments about Helen’s acting…

For gods sake send Rosie Webster aka @helenflanagan1 back to where ever or at least get her some acting lessons #Corrie — Karen G (@petpalskaren) February 6, 2017

#Corrie Oh dear! I see Rosie didn't pick up any acting lessons while away. Cringeworthy performance. @itvcorrie — Bernard Doyle (@BDoyle1973) February 6, 2017

Rosie didn't use her time away from the Cobbles on any extra Acting classes then ....did she.😙#Corrie — Mandy Lindsay (@MandyEmlind) February 6, 2017

