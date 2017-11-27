Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Rory McIlroy and David Hasselhoff among stars in the driving seat on The Grand Tour

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 11:31 am

The Grand Tour has unveiled its celebrity guests for the show’s second series which will see stars pitted against each other around a track.

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen and actors Hugh Bonneville and David Hasselhoff are among those in the driving seat as the Amazon series announced an all-male celebrity line-up for its celebrity face-off challenge.

Luke Evans, Kiefer Sutherland, Dominic Cooper, Dynamo, Rory McIlroy, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are the other stars taking part in the new contest when the show returns next month.

Musician Ricky Wilson (Tim Goode/PA)

The first episode will see Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson take on his personal hero and former Baywatch star, Hasselhoff.

Wilson said: “I’m fiercely competitive and whilst I don’t know the results yet, it’s OK if Hasselhoff beats me because he’s my hero.

“I really enjoyed it and I hope it looks as good on TV as it felt being in the car.”

Hasselhoff said: “I’m basically an actor, I’m not really a good driver but I just look good doing it.”

:: The Grand Tour returns to Amazon Prime Video on December 8.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentTVUKShowbizGrandTourUKAmazon

More in this Section

'King of Ibiza' Carl Cox announces one-off Ballinlough Castle gig

Joan Collins hits out at ‘naive’ paedophile claim about Anthony Newley

Rita Ora: The exhaustion that landed me in hospital was real

James Cameron: I nearly brawled with Harvey Weinstein at Oscars


Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »