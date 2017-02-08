Romantic advice from famous faces: What could possibly go wrong?

Looking for love this Valentine's?

Well we can't help with the search, but here are a few famous faces sharing some wisdom in the ways of the heart.

Some of it is profound, some of it is eccentric, more of it is complete rubbish, but all of it is entertaining.

From Amy Huberman to Blindboy Boatclub, Amanda Brunker to Room to Improve's Dermot Bannon, there is some advice here to suit everyone.

So take out a a pen and paper, press play and pay attention.

This is the kind of stuff that will help your love life blossom!