Robbie Williams posts BRILLIANT response to his NY hand sanitiser incident

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 11:41 am

Robbie Williams has shown off his sense of humour by poking fun at his New Year’s Eve sanitiser snafu.

The pop heartthrob star got 2017 off to a memorable start when he was captured on camera, slopping on hand cleaning gel after high-fiving fans at his Robbie Rocks Big Ben Live gig on BBC1.

It triggered a host of funny responses on social media – but none were funnier than the joke the star shared himself.

Robbie and his wife Ayda both shared a video clip showing the star shaking hands with and hugging a friend as he wishes her a Happy New Year.

Shuddering, he then heads off to give his hands a good going over with anti-bacterial gel.

Regram from @aydafieldwilliams Wiping the slate clean for 2017 #instafun #instagood #cleanslate #familyfunday

A video posted by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on

The video was captioned: “Wiping the slate clean for 2017 #instafun #instagood #cleanslate #familyfunday.”

