Robbie Williams posts BRILLIANT response to his NY hand sanitiser incident

Robbie Williams has shown off his sense of humour by poking fun at his New Year’s Eve sanitiser snafu.
The pop heartthrob star got 2017 off to a memorable start when he was captured on camera, slopping on hand cleaning gel after high-fiving fans at his Robbie Rocks Big Ben Live gig on BBC1.
It triggered a host of funny responses on social media – but none were funnier than the joke the star shared himself.
Robbie and his wife Ayda both shared a video clip showing the star shaking hands with and hugging a friend as he wishes her a Happy New Year.
Shuddering, he then heads off to give his hands a good going over with anti-bacterial gel.
The video was captioned: “Wiping the slate clean for 2017 #instafun #instagood #cleanslate #familyfunday.”