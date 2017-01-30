Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Riz Ahmed says 'make your voices heard' on Trump travel ban as he arrives at SAG Awards

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 12:57 am

British actor Riz Ahmed urged people to “make your voices heard” following President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban as he arrived at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The Rogue One star is nominated for best actor in a limited TV series for his role in HBO crime drama The Night Of.

Riz Ahmed (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Riz, whose parents moved to the UK from Pakistan, said he knew people affected by Mr Trump’s decision to ban nationals from seven Muslim majority countries.

Speaking to the SAG Award’s official live stream, he said: “Now is not a time for escapism.

“If people care about the future of this country and the world…it’s time to make your voices heard.”

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Riz, 34, also said he had launched a campaign to help young Syrian refugees.

Millie Bobby Brown arrived on the red carpet as she bids to become the youngest ever winner at the ceremony.

Millie Bobby Brown (Richard Shotwell/AP)
The 12-year-old is nominated for best actress in a drama series for her role as a girl with psychokinetic abilities in Netflix show Stranger Things.

She will compete for the award with fellow Britons Claire Foy and Thandie Newton, her Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder and Robin Wright from House Of Cards.

Two SAG awards were announced before the ceremony

Game Of Thrones won outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series.

Meanwhile, Mel Gibson’s Second World War drama Hacksaw Ridge won outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Donald Trump, Millie Bobby Brown, Riz Ahmed, Screen Actors Guild,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hugh Jackman: I was 'average at best' when I first started shooting as Wolverine

Vanessa Feltz returns to Celebrity Big Brother to judge housemates

David and Victoria Beckham renew their wedding vows

Geri Horner: Baby number two is an absolute gift


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 