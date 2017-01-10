Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Rita Simons says she is still 'loyal' to EastEnders after being killed off

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 03:24 pm

Departing EastEnders actor Rita Simons has said she has a “huge loyalty” to the show, even after her character was killed off.

But after almost a decade playing half of the Mitchell sisters duo, she did not rule out the possibility of joining another soap.

In a dramatic New Year’s Day episode, her character Roxy drowned in a swimming pool, shortly followed by her sister Ronnie (played by Samantha Womack), who jumped in to save her.

After her final episode was broadcast, Essex-born Rita, 39, said: “I would never say never, but my heart is probably always going to be with EastEnders.

“It’s such a massive part of my life and I do love that place.

“Honestly, I have a huge loyalty to EastEnders at the moment.”

After becoming best friends with Womack on the set, she described filming the pair’s deaths as similar to losing a real sister.

“We are ridiculously close, we are like one person,” she said. ”We speak to each other multiple times a day and I know her every movement and she knows mine.

“I am going to miss not having her in my dressing room… she has been with me the whole time… and I do believe we will work together again one day.”

Roxy and Andy (Jack Derges) enjoy a drink at The Vic (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)
But Rita added that the end of her 10-year stint on the show would allow her to pursue other projects, such as a comedy or gritty drama.

Speaking about being cut from EastEnders, she said: “It’s always quite difficult in a soap because you’re never quite sure when you’ve outstayed Your welcome and when it’s time to go, and I do believe it was the right time to go.

“That doesn’t make it any easier but, as an actor, 10 years in a soap, I was ready to go out and try other things.

“My passions are TV and film and there are so many things I would love to do – a comedy, maybe something gangster and gritty.

“I would even love to do a few episodes of (dark US drama) Ray Donovan. We’ve got a few Brits branching out into some of these box sets, which is brilliant.”

After a busy pantomime season starring in Snow White in St Albans, Rita is set to return to the stage in August for a year-long touring production of Legally Blonde.

She has also been using her new-found freedom to do more charity work.

This week she will be taking over pop-up swap-shop Zeek in west London’s Westfield, taking in people’s unwanted Christmas gift cards to raise money for the Children’s Trust.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Soaps, Showbiz TV, EastEnders, Rita Simons, Roxy Mitchell, Zeek,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Could Oksana Platero's husband be the newest Strictly pro dancer?

Mrs Brown's Boys gets a Saturday night entertainment show

And the Bafta nominations for 2017 go to...

Chris Evans: I nearly died over Christmas


Lifestyle

10 Irish crime fiction novels you didn't know you needed in your life

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Brexit is bad for wildlife

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 