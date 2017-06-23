Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Rihanna messages fan back on Twitter over heartbreak

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 03:18 pm

By Ciara Phelan

Rihanna has been giving advice to a broken hearted man on Twitter.

The Barbadian singer, who has 74.2m followers on the social networking site, replied to one of her fans after he asked her for some relationship advice through private messenger.

Twitter user @WaladShami sent a DM to Rihanna asking how she got over her first heartbreak.

In a second message he told her that he is struggling to deal with his relationship ending.

Here is her response.

Her sweet response shows how maybe she dealt with break-ups in the past with Drake and controversial Chris Brown.

Rihanna is known to responding to fans, in 2016, she helped a fan tell his parents that he was gay. Her advice inspired others to speak out about their sexuality.

So, next time you need some girly advice, Rihanna is your go-to girl.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Aubrey Plaza: social media can warp minds

Making A Murderer inmate Brendan Dassey coerced into confession, appeal judges rule

Justin Trudeau: Music should be open to all

Justin Bieber was at this Maynooth restaurant so often that they named a wrap after him


Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 