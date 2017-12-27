Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Rihanna calls to end gun violence after cousin shot in Barbados

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 06:56 pm

Rihanna has called for an end to gun violence, after her cousin was shot dead in Barbados.

The singer has paid tribute to 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne on Instagram, saying "RIP...love you always".

Travel safety expert Lloyd Figgins says that despite relatively low crime rates, gun violence is increasing on the holiday island.

"It is something that the authorities are trying to tackle.

"The murder rate at the moment, is very very low, (there is) a population just shy of 280,000 people on the island, (there have been) 28 murders so far this year but the problem is, 22 of those were gun related."

