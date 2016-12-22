Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ricky Tomlinson is willing to be arrested for his next march

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 03:04 pm

Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson has revealed he plans to march on Downing Street over the 1972 Shrewsbury pickets in the new year, and he is prepared to be arrested for it.

The Shrewsbury Twenty Four activist and former builder was already imprisoned 44 years ago following his protests against the people who were given prison statements.

Speaking to The Mirror, he repeated his insistence – which is backed by legal experts – that the workers were used as scapegoats by the Government to undermine the unions.

The 77-year-old actor and writer said: “After Christmas I’m going to go proactive, and they better watch out.

Ricky and MP John McDonnell campaigning for justice in 2013 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
“I’ll be demonstrating first at Downing Street and I won’t be on my own.”

Revealing that he has already had T-shirts made for the occasion, he will again be fighting on behalf of his late friend, Des Warren, who developed chemically-induced Parkinson’s while in prison.

“I’ll probably get arrested again but if they take me to court then I can ask the questions that they won’t answer,” he said.

Ricky will feature on tonight’s Who Do You Think You Are on BBC One at 8pm, where he will learn that his paternal ­ancestors were all carters in Liverpool’s docks.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz UK, Downing Street, Mirror, Ricky Tomlinson, Shrewsbury Twenty Four, The Royle Family, Who Do You Think You Are?,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Stevie Wonder has a street named after him

Ruth Jones leads tributes to Deddie Davies who died aged 78

Alan Thicke died after rupture of major artery

Baby meerkat Oleg walking in a Frozen wonderland in cute new TV ad


Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 