Rick Parfitt solo album to be released posthumously

The debut solo album by Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt will be released more than a year after his death, it has been announced.

The musician died on Christmas Eve 2016 at the age of 68, after he had almost completed a solo project.

Over And Out, which he recorded while recovering from a heart attack last July, will be released on March 23 2018 after Queen’s Brian May and Muse’s Chris Wolstenholme stepped in to help finish it.

Brian May (Ian West/PA)

Parfitt’s son, also named Rick, was also involved in the process, alongside Status Quo bassists John “Rhino” Edwards and Alan Lancaster.

The album features 10 new songs, including the title track that was played at Parfitt’s funeral, and will be available in its finished form and also as the raw version left behind by the guitarist.

Over And Out will be released on earMUSIC on March 23.