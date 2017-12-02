Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Rick Parfitt solo album to be released posthumously

Saturday, December 02, 2017 - 09:14 am

The debut solo album by Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt will be released more than a year after his death, it has been announced.

The musician died on Christmas Eve 2016 at the age of 68, after he had almost completed a solo project.

Over And Out, which he recorded while recovering from a heart attack last July, will be released on March 23 2018 after Queen’s Brian May and Muse’s Chris Wolstenholme stepped in to help finish it.

Brian May (Ian West/PA)

Parfitt’s son, also named Rick, was also involved in the process, alongside Status Quo bassists John “Rhino” Edwards and Alan Lancaster.

The album features 10 new songs, including the title track that was played at Parfitt’s funeral, and will be available in its finished form and also as the raw version left behind by the guitarist.

Over And Out will be released on earMUSIC on March 23.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentMusicUKShowbizParfittUKRick Parfitt

More in this Section

Coronation Street star ‘blown away’ by support as she reveals soap departure

7 celebrities tell us what they love best about preparing for Christmas

First star departs jungle in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Rak-Su, Grace Davies and Kevin Davy White gear up for X Factor final showdown


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Irish knitwear is having a moment - here's some of the best on offer

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »