Report: Aengus Mac Grianna to quit RTE

It is being reported that Aengus Mac Grianna has decided to leave his job as RTÉ news presenter.

Mac Grianna, who will be remembered for his on-air bloopers, has announced that he is to leave the station after 30 years.

It comes after RTE introduced a voluntary redundancy programme earlier this year in an effort to reduce their workforce by 300.

Mac Grianna told The Sunday Independent today: "I told management over six months ago of my decision so this was decided long before any of the changes.

"I’ve had 30 wonderful years at RTE but it is time for a change."

So now there may be no more of this.

Or of these...

You'll be missed Aengus.