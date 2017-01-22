Renton and Sick Boy step out for Trainspotting 2 premiere

Renton, Sick Boy and co were reunited on the red – or orange – carpet at the premiere of Trainspotting 2.

Ewan McGregor and most of the original cast have reunited with director Danny Boyle for the follow-up to the ground-breaking 1996 hit.

Danny Boyle (Jane Barlow/PA) T2 Trainspotting is based on the Irvine Welsh novel Porno.

The film, which has won rave reviews, is set in the present day with the main characters – Renton (Ewan McGregor), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), Spud (Ewen Bremner) and Begbie (Robert Carlyle) now in middle age.

Ewan looked cool and casual on the carpet, where he posed for pictures with original Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald.

Ewan McGregor (Jane Barlow/PA) Jonny was also dressed down, wearing a leather jacket over his navy shirt as he arrived at the event at Cineworld in Edinburgh.

Jonny Lee Miller (Jane Barlow/PA) Writer Irvine wore a warm coat to keep out the chill.