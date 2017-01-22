Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Renton and Sick Boy step out for Trainspotting 2 premiere

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 06:16 pm

Renton, Sick Boy and co were reunited on the red – or orange – carpet at the premiere of Trainspotting 2.

Ewan McGregor and most of the original cast have reunited with director Danny Boyle for the follow-up to the ground-breaking 1996 hit.

Danny Boyle (Jane Barlow/PA)
T2 Trainspotting is based on the Irvine Welsh novel Porno.

The film, which has won rave reviews, is set in the present day with the main characters – Renton (Ewan McGregor), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), Spud (Ewen Bremner) and Begbie (Robert Carlyle) now in middle age.

Ewan looked cool and casual on the carpet, where he posed for pictures with original Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald.

Ewan McGregor (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jonny was also dressed down, wearing a leather jacket over his navy shirt as he arrived at the event at Cineworld in Edinburgh.

Jonny Lee Miller (Jane Barlow/PA)
Writer Irvine wore a warm coat to keep out the chill.

Irvine Welsh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ewen Bremner (Jane Barlow/PA)
The film arrives in cinemas later this month.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Danny Boyle, Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Irvine Welsh, Jonny Lee Miller, Kelly Macdonald, Renton, Robert Carlyle, Trainspotting,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Louis Tomlinson and Briana post adorable video of baby boy's birthday

Boy George praises Melania Trump for inauguration day - but not Donald

New Saatchi exhibition to explore the power of the selfie

Stars set to hit the red carpet at tonight's Critics' Circle Awards in London


Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 