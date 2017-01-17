Reese Witherspoon leads tributes to Betty White on her 95th birthday

Acting veteran Betty White is one of America’s most beloved stars and, on her 95th birthday, the outpouring of love and support has been mammoth-sized.
Betty was born in Illinois in the US on January 17, 1922 – years before sliced bread was invented (something her admirers love to point out).
Her decades of time in front of the camera means she was named the female entertainer with the longest television career by Guinness World Records, thanks to starting her work on TV back in 1939.
While best known for her starring role as Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, she has several other major roles under her prestigious belt, including parts in show such as Hot In Cleveland and The Bold and the Beautiful.
Betty – who has also written several books over the years – has earned herself five Primetime Emmy Awards out of 21 nominations and a handful of other top gongs.
To put it simply, she’s a genuine legend of the small screen and is loved and respected by millions across the world, particularly in her own country.
Betty shared a snap of herself on Twitter with US news anchor Katie Couric giving her a cake, showing that she started off the day just right.
No better way to kick off 95 than with a visit from my dear friend, @katiecouric. @YahooNews pic.twitter.com/6WOqpnjxoY— Betty White (@BettyMWhite) January 17, 2017
Reese Witherspoon led the star tributes on the day of her landmark birthday, and shared a pretty fantastic clip of Betty being an absolute legend.
Proof of why #BettyWhite is my all time fav ! 💖HBD @BettyMWhite !! 🎂🎂🎂 https://t.co/m3SmqKi0NW— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 17, 2017
Happy 95th birthday, Betty White! pic.twitter.com/LGjmIo1Etb— Best Vines (@TheFunnyVine) January 17, 2017
Others wishing her well included Frozen actor Josh Gad and US chat show host Wendy Williams, and singer Kate Nash remembered one of Betty’s greatest Golden Girls quotes.
Happy 95th @BettyMWhite - drink up love!! pic.twitter.com/ilPR3WRfgk— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 17, 2017
Happy birthday, Betty White! 🎉 🎂 🎉 🎂 #goldengirls #birthdaygirl #bettywhite #birthday pic.twitter.com/6gzYWezEH1— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 17, 2017
"You know what they say: you can lead a herring to water, but you have to walk really fast or he'll die." #bettywhite— Kate Nash (@katenash) January 17, 2017
But the best tribute was no doubt from Guns n’ Roses rocker Slash, who shared a fantastic snap of Betty along with the caption: “Happy Birthday #BettyWhite ! RnFnR! iiii]; ).”
There were plenty more from others in the industry and her millions of fans.
Happy Birthday to the sweet, funny and amazing #BettyWhite!! ❤️ #gratitude #actorslife pic.twitter.com/S5RyyvfSrA— elaine mani lee (@elainemani) January 17, 2017
Happy Birthday @BettyMWhite ... Thank you for the countless hours of laughter ... 🎉🎁🎉🎁🎉🎈🎈🎈 https://t.co/8XfdPHAfaG— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) January 17, 2017
@BettyMWhite Happiest of Days ms. White! I used to tell everyone you were my Gramma. #BettyWhite— Petite Danceuse (@petitedanceuse) January 17, 2017
Happy birthday, Betty White. You're older than sliced bread.💕🎉🍞— Miranda (@americanidjits) January 17, 2017
Happy Bday to the only Golden Girl left! Shout out to Betty White ☺ pic.twitter.com/ewNDnTjYon— Dre Fredrico (@DregoDaGreat) January 17, 2017
Happy 95th birthday, @bettymwhite! pic.twitter.com/Y4E7Cjfm3d— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 17, 2017
Happy 95th birthday to this beautiful soul I love Betty White so much shes a golden girl forever 💖 pic.twitter.com/SVF465EsI0— Brad (@BradPatchett) January 17, 2017
Betty white is older than sliced bread pic.twitter.com/Fr3BbNjriC— Stryker Fugate (@Stryker_) January 17, 2017
Happy birthday to Betty White. 95 never looked better! pic.twitter.com/GzoiMntdG6— Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) January 17, 2017
Happy 95th birthday to the incomparable, adorable Betty White! Here's hoping you live for 95 more. 💕😙 pic.twitter.com/6vyCVT8F6Q— Flaminga (@daflaminga) January 17, 2017
What a woman.