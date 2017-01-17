Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Reese Witherspoon leads tributes to Betty White on her 95th birthday

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 05:55 pm

Acting veteran Betty White is one of America’s most beloved stars and, on her 95th birthday, the outpouring of love and support has been mammoth-sized.

Betty was born in Illinois in the US on January 17, 1922 – years before sliced bread was invented (something her admirers love to point out).

Her decades of time in front of the camera means she was named the female entertainer with the longest television career by Guinness World Records, thanks to starting her work on TV back in 1939.

Betty White (Guinness World Records/PA Images)
While best known for her starring role as Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, she has several other major roles under her prestigious belt, including parts in show such as Hot In Cleveland and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Betty – who has also written several books over the years – has earned herself five Primetime Emmy Awards out of 21 nominations and a handful of other top gongs.

To put it simply, she’s a genuine legend of the small screen and is loved and respected by millions across the world, particularly in her own country.

Betty shared a snap of herself on Twitter with US news anchor Katie Couric giving her a cake, showing that she started off the day just right.

Reese Witherspoon led the star tributes on the day of her landmark birthday, and shared a pretty fantastic clip of Betty being an absolute legend.

Others wishing her well included Frozen actor Josh Gad and US chat show host Wendy Williams, and singer Kate Nash remembered one of Betty’s greatest Golden Girls quotes.

But the best tribute was no doubt from Guns n’ Roses rocker Slash, who shared a fantastic snap of Betty along with the caption: “Happy Birthday #BettyWhite ! RnFnR! iiii]; ).”

Happy Birthday #BettyWhite ! RnFnR! iiii]; )'

A photo posted by Slash (@slash) on

There were plenty more from others in the industry and her millions of fans.

What a woman.

