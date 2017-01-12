Read Robert De Niro's letter to 'powerful' Meryl Streep over Donald Trump row

Robert De Niro is the latest Hollywood big name to add his support for Meryl Streep’s public slamming of Donald Trump.

In a letter on behalf of pretty much the entire movie industry, he wrote that the star’s speech at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony – in which she called out the incoming US president for publicly imitating a disabled journalist during his election campaign – was a piece that “needed to be said.”

People magazine published highlights from the 73-year-old’s letter, which read…

Meryl Streep (Ian West/PA) “Meryl,

“What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully. I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough.

“You, with your elegance and intelligence, have a powerful voice – one that inspires others to speak up as they should so their voices will be heard too. It is so important that we ALL speak up.

“We love you.

“Bob”

He is just the latest celebrity to add his support to the Oscar-winning star, after Trump hit back at her with cutting Tweets that said: “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

He added his insistence that he never “mocked” the reporter, but was apparently trying to give a physical depiction of “grovelling”.

In her speech at the weekend she described the moment as a performance that “stunned” her, and said that it showed a powerful person publicly modelling an “instinct to humiliate” and bully others.