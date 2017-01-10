Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ray J said he didn't know 'how to cook lettuce' on Celebrity Big Brother and Twitter couldn't contain themselves

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 10:58 pm

After the Celebrity Big Brother housemates woke up from a booze-filled night, Big Brother set Angie Best a task – to run a “January Detox Programme” for the housemates she believes are the unhealthiest.

Which was probably never going to go down well…

One of the people she picked for the detox plan was Ray J Norwood because she said she wanted to give him “more energy”.

But we soon realised that Ray J might not enjoy the plan. Especially when he came out with the corker of a line: “I don’t know how to cook lettuce”.

And no one could cope.

A few seemed to sympathise though…January detoxes are hard, after all.

Celebrity Big Brother have actually since revealed on Twitter that Ray J has now left the house.

Well, there’s no denying you gave us some entertainment before you left, Ray J.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Angie Best, CBB, Celebrity Big Brother, Ray J,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Woody Harrelson cast in Han Solo film

Want a date with Idris Elba? Here's how to make sure you're in with a chance

Here's who we'd love to see on Mrs Brown's couch

Phillip Schofield lands another gameshow for ITV


Lifestyle

GAME TECH: Frog spawns a whole new experience

Irish couple speak out about the grief of losing a baby

MAKING CENTS: Make life easier by taking control of your finances

10 Irish crime fiction novels you didn't know you needed in your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 