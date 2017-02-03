Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Rapper Nicki Minaj's LA mansion vandalised by burglars in €163,000 raid

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 06:34 am

Police are investigating a burglary at the home of rapper Nicki Minaj after items worth more than $175,000 (€163,000) were stolen.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident took place at Nicki’s luxury mansion in Beverly Hills but the musician was not at home at the time.

An LAPD spokesman said: “It is still undetermined how burglars got inside the home.

Nicki Minaj (Ian West/PA)
“They took jewellery and other property totalling approximately 175,000 dollars.”

No suspects have been identified yet and an investigation is continuing, the spokesman said.

The burglary took place between between November 24 and January 24, he added.

Issa secret shoot 👅🎀

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the mansion was vandalised during the raid, with furniture destroyed and some of Nicki’s clothing cut up.

Nicki – who has scored 10 top 10 hits in the UK – has not commented on the burglary but shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday, which she captioned: “Secret shoot.”

A spokesman for Nicki could not be reached immediately.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Beverly Hills California, Burglary, LAPD, Los Angeles Police Department, Nicki Minaj,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dakota Johnson takes the plunge as she joins Jamie Dornan at Fifty Shades Darker premiere

Teaser released of Angelina Jolie's new Netflix film on Cambodia

Jedward favourite to win in Celebrity Big Brother finale

Angelina Jolie attacks Donald Trump's travel ban


Lifestyle

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 