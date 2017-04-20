Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Rapper Minaj condemned for insensitive London scenes in new music video

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 12:35 pm

Nicki Minaj has been criticised for releasing her new music video featuring scenes on Westminster Bridge just weeks after the London terror attack.

The video for No Frauds shows the star rapping while sitting on the bridge and wearing a headdress and slinky, beaded outfit.

It had been reported that Minaj would be cutting the scenes, which were filmed a day before the attack, from the video, which also stars Lil Wayne and Drake.

But the video, which shows the UK Houses of Parliament in the background and opens with Big Ben, still features the London landmark.

But not all fans were criticising Minaj.

Five people were killed, including Police Constable Keith Palmer, and dozens of others were injured when Khalid Masood, 52, drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before entering the grounds of the Palace of Westminster with a knife, where he was shot dead.

After the attack, the US rapper wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter, sending her condolences to the victims of the attack.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Entertainment, Music, UK, Nicki Minaj, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

The awkward moment when ex’s were matched on First Dates

Here’s what everybody had to say about Fair City’s explosive episode

Director hints at gay subplot to latest Guardians Of The Galaxy movie

Stars claim Guardians Of The Galaxy sequel is 'bigger and better' than original


Lifestyle

Don’t let manners evaporate in puff of vaping smoke

Where does a healthy interest in video games become a dangerous obsession?

Linkin Park join the dots to world of grime and beyond

Cork International Choral Festival kicks off next Wednesday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 